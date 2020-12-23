Realme launches MediaTek-powered 5G phones in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Realme has launched two new 5G-enabled smartphones in the Taiwan market, as the Chinese handset vendor seeks to further ramp up its share in the local market. Both models will be available starting January 1, 2021.

The two 5G phones, Realme X7 Pro and Realme 7, are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity SoCs.

The higher-priced Realme X7 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ CPU, and is available starting at NT$13,990 (US$497), depending on memory capacities, according to the vendor.

The Realme 7, which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U CPU, is priced at NT$9,990.

The launch of the new 5G models will help accelerate the development of the 5G phone market in Taiwan, while also help boost Realme's market share, said Chung Hsiang-wei, chief commercial officer of Realme Taiwan.

Realme, which started selling its smartphones in Taiwan in May 2019, was the fifth-largest vendor in the local market in November with a 5% share, according to data compiled by local retail channels.

Realme's offerings are expected to come all in 5G models in 2021, Chung said, adding that 5G models are likely to account for 40% of its total shipments in the local market in first-quarter 2021.

Shipments of smartphones totaled 620,000 units in the Taiwan market in November, with Apple, Samsung Electronics, Oppo, and Vivo being the top-four vendors in the month, according to sources at the channels.

Realme launches new 5G models in Taiwan

Photo: Company