China smartphone vendors score points in sub-brand marketing

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Leading China-based smartphone vendors Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo have succeeded in enhancing global marketing through launching sub-brand models with high performance-price ratios that mainly appeal to users in the midrange and entry-level segments, according to industry sources.

Huawei's freshly spun-off sub-brand Honor has reached cumulative global sales of over 100 million smartphones, the sources said. Huawei has sold Honor to cope with US sanctions.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has been on the market for years and it has another sub-brand Poco, the sources noted. Recently, Xiaomi launched Poco M3 smartphone in Taiwan at only about NT$4,000 (US$140), the sources indicated.

Oppo's sub-brand Realme, launched in 2018, now ranks among the top-5 smartphone brands in India, the sources noted.