Mobile + telecom
China smartphone vendors score points in sub-brand marketing
Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Leading China-based smartphone vendors Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo have succeeded in enhancing global marketing through launching sub-brand models with high performance-price ratios that mainly appeal to users in the midrange and entry-level segments, according to industry sources.

Huawei's freshly spun-off sub-brand Honor has reached cumulative global sales of over 100 million smartphones, the sources said. Huawei has sold Honor to cope with US sanctions.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has been on the market for years and it has another sub-brand Poco, the sources noted. Recently, Xiaomi launched Poco M3 smartphone in Taiwan at only about NT$4,000 (US$140), the sources indicated.

Oppo's sub-brand Realme, launched in 2018, now ranks among the top-5 smartphone brands in India, the sources noted.

Supply chain
UMC
Research insights
  1. UWB application is on rise, says Digitimes Research
  2. Low-temperature operating problem for EV-use batteries solvable, says Digitimes Research
  3. Depth sensors keys in robot navigation, says Digitimes Research
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.