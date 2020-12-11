Realme aims to be top-5 brand in Taiwan

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Realme, a sub-brand of Oppo, plans to launch 5-6 models of 4G and 5G smartphones in the Taiwan market in 2021, aiming to become one of the top-five vendors in the local handset market, according to Chung Hsiang-wei, chief commercial officer of Realme Taiwan.

To further its presence in the local market, Chung said that Realme is likely to launch 5G phones priced below NT$10,000 (US$355) in second-quarter 2021.

While smartphone models featuring multi-lens and high-pixel camera modules have become mainstream, Chung said he believes any model equipped with 3-4 lenses would be enough for most photo apps.

In addition to smartphones, Realme is expanding its portfolios of connected devices for personal, household and traveling applications, including wearables, electric toothbrushes, small-size displays, sweeping robots, TWS headsets, VR gears, and chargers, Chung added.

Realme Taiwan chief commercial officer Chung Hsiang-wei

Photo: Sammi Huang, Digitimes, December 2020