Honor facing new challenges

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Honor may become a successful handset brand on its own after being spun off from Huawei, but faces challenges by becoming a competitor of its ex-parent company, according to industry sources.

A spun-off Honor could help its supply chain, which includes some Taiwan-based firms, sidestep the US trade ban, and will also come as an increasing threat to Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, noted the sources.

Huawei's decision to keep its high-end handset bsuiness and sell off the budget-phone brand bears a resemblance to Xiaomi's creation of its sub-brand Redmi and Oppo's sub-brand Realme, said the sources.

But cooperation between Honor and Huawei may not as smooth as that between Xiaomi and Redmi, or Oppo and Realme, said the sources.

The US government will continue keeping an eye on the spun-off Honor, whose new management team reportedly will come from Huawei and whose initial product development, supply chain management and manufacturing reportedly will still rely on Huawei.

The spun-off Honor could also follow in the footsteps of Redmi and Realme to develop models with high price/performance ratios to tap the high-end segment.

It remains to be seen if Honor could work as efficiently as Redmi or Realme, and how it would maintain coopetition with Huawei - the kind of relationships that Redmi and Realme have been maintianing with their respective parent companies.