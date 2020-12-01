Chinese brands fast gaining momentum in Taiwan handset market

Max Wang, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Chinese brand vendors Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo have together taken 26% of Taiwan's handset market, and their combined share is expected to continue rising, according to market observers.

Vivo and Realme - a sub-brand of Xiaomi - have been actively expanding their sales channels and 5G handset sales, rapidly pushing up their market share in Taiwan, the observers said.

Xiaomi's first 5G handset, the Mi 10 Lite, has recently debuted on the Taiwan market, while Vivo has vowed to become a top-3 handset brand in the local market, the observers said, adding that Chinese handset brands will soon regain more than 30% of the market share in Taiwan.

Currently, the number of 5G smartphones available in Taiwan is increasing rapidly, and Samsung Electronics is actively launching mid-range 5G handsets to consolidate its market share, while Vivo and Realme are also stepping up their efforts. Realme's launch of three handset models in August helped boost its phone shipments by nearly 5.5pp, surpassing Oppo to become the third largest brand in Taiwan, the observers said.

In October 2020, Vivo ranked 4th in terms of unit shipments and 5th in terms of sales value, the observers added.