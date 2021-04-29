Apple to launch new color iPhone 12 in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Apple plans to release a new purple-colored iPhone 12 in the Taiwan market at the end of April, aiming to prolong the sales momentum of its iPhone 12 lineup in the local market, according to market sources.

But it remains to be seen whether the new offering will spur demand for smartphones in the local handset market where the buying sentiment is weak due to a lack of the new entry-level to midrange 5G models, said the sources.

Despite an improvement in the 5G network coverage and the number of 5G service subscribers, handset shipments in the Taiwan market totaled below 400,000 units for March, down from the 470,000 units shipped a month earlier, according to data compiled by local retail channels.

Apple remained the top handset vendor in the local market in March but saw its market share slide 5pp, the sharpest decline for all vendors, to 38% in terms of unit sales.

However, according to the same data, Samsung Electronics and Oppo managed to ramp up their market share by 3pp and 2pp to 25% and 10.4%, respectively, in March.

Handset sales in Taiwan have remained lackluster since the beginning of April, said the sources, expecting the market to stage a pick-up in May as e-commerce operators are likely to launch promotional campaigns to boost sales around Mother's Day