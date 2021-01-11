Arcadyan to double capex in 2021 to boost production in Vietnam

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Networking device maker Arcadyan Technology expects to double its capex this year to boost substantially production at its factory site in Vietnam.

The new capacity is expected to begin volume production in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company's production in China will remain unchanged, but its capacity ratio between factories in China and Vietnam will change from 7:3 at the moment to 5:5 by the end of 2021.

The company's capex for 2021 will surge from 2020's around NT$700 million (US$24.78 million) to NT$1.3-1.4 billion.

Arcadyan's consolidated revenues for 2020 rose to a record high level at NT$33.8 billion, with profits expected to also high a new high, thanks to improved product mix.

The company currently has around 70% of its revenues contributed by telecom operators whose orders have been strong, driven by demand for Internet services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arcadyan president Edward Tseng pointed out that clients are optimistic about the IT market in the first half of 2021, but have mixed views about second-half 2021, as new technologies such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6 could drive up demand for emerging applications, but the pandemic could still undermine the global economy.

For 2021, the company's operation is expected to be driven by new technologies such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6, Tseng said.

Europe used to be the key market of Arcadyan accounting for over 70% of its revenues. But at the moment, the proportion of revenues from Europe is only 50%, while those of America and Asia Pacific are moving up, noted Tseng, adding that the company's goal is to achieve the revenue ratio of Europe, America and Asia Pacific at 4:3:3.

Arcadyan has been developing solutions for 5G applications such as fixed wireless access (FWA) and small cells and already began shipping FWA solutions in the second half of 2020 and will expand the shipment volumes in 2021, stated Tseng.

The company has also been investing in software R&D and has recently launched a cloud computing network optimization system that has started shipping to telecom operators since the second half of 2020, said Tseng.

Arcadyan has 70% of its personnel devoted to R&D and has continued expanding the team by 20-30% every year. The company is currently developing Wi-Fi 6 and WiFi Mesh and will begin developing Wi-Fi 6E solutions, Tseng pointed out.

In addition, the company is also developing new product lines such as cable modem, STB cable gateway, XG/PON optical network, Open RAN small cells and automotive electronics, Tseng added.

Arcadyan president Edward Tseng

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2021