Arcadyan expects revenues to hit new high in 2021

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Networking device maker Arcadyan Technology expects its revenues to hit a new high in 2021, driven mainly by its enhanced product and customer portfolios despite the adverse impacts of rising production costs resulting from component shortages.

The company is in talks with clients, aiming to pass the increased production cost on to customers, with prospects to begin adjusting its product prices in the second quarter of 2021, said company president Edward Tseng.

Arcadyan has rolled out new 5G CPE products such as fixed wireless access (FWA) devices, with shipments of such products to telecom clients to begin in the second half of 2021, Tseng revealed.

Tseng added that Arcadyan will begin to ship its next-generation XGS-PON devices co-developed with clients in the second half. Additionally, its new offerings in the coming months will also include mmWave radar devices for automotive applications.

For expanding its client base, Arcadyan has tapped the markets in Russia, the Middle East and Latin America and also set up a subsidiary in India in first-quarter 2021 to provide real-time services to its clients.

Construction of its new plant in Vietnam will complete in third-quarter 2021 with mass-production slated for the fourth quarter, which will expand its production capacity in the county by three-fold, Tseng noted.

The company has reported revenues of NT$9.625 billion (US$336.87 million) for first-quarter 2021, increasing 5.5% sequentially and 34.7% on year.