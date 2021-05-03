Shipments of SoC adopting Andes IP hit record high in 2020

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Shipments for SoC chips adopting Andes Technology's processor IPs topped two billion units in 2020, up 33% on year and hitting a record high, according to Frankwell Lin, CEO for the Taiwan-based silicon IP provider.

Of the 2020 shipments, the majority is based on the third generation of Andes' RISC-V processor IP, which was first introduced at the end of 2017, Lin indicated.

Andes' RISC-V based embedded CPU cores generated revenue substantially in 2020, particularly in the fourth quarter of the year when the company managed to return to profitability following three consecutive quarters of losses, Lin said. Profits in the fourth quarter were enough to offset the overall losses in the first three quarters of last year, Lin noted.

Andes is optimistic about revenue and shipments for SoCs based on its RISC-V processor IP, which will play a driver of its future growth, Lin continued.

Nearly 5.5 million SoCs based on Andes' third-generation RISC-V processor IP are being produced every day, said company president and CTO Charlie Su. Besides, Su continued, Andes has introduced its fifth-generation RISC-V CPU cores, which are already engaged in customers' mass production for next-generation SoCs.

Andes' SoC IPs are being adopted in a wide range of applications including wireless charging devices, speech recognition chips, audio solutions, Bluetooth and GPS tracking chips, microcontrollers, and SSD controllers. Cumulatively, over seven billion SoCs based on Andes' CPU cores have been shipped, Lin continued.

Andes CTO Charlie Su (left) and CEO Frankwell Lin (right)

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, May 2021