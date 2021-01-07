Bits + chips
IC designers eye opportunities from Foxconn-led EV development platform
Cage Chao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based automotive components vendors are eyeing opportunities from MIH, a software/hardware-integrated EV (eletric vehicle) development open platform launched by Foxconn Electronics in collaboration with Yulon Motor, according to industry sources.

The openness of MIH enables IC design houses' access to open competition in a market that they have been trying to enter without success, the sources said.

Automotive ICs now sees fast growing demand, the sources said. For example, automotive displays are becoming larger and an EV is equipped with a large-size display or even two or three, significantly increasing demand for driver ICs and TDDI (touch sensor and display driver integration) ICs, the sources noted.

