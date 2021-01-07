Taiwan CCL makers guardedly optimistic about 2021

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based CCL makers Elite Material (EMC), Iteq and Taiwan Union Technology (TUC) are guardedly optimistic about their 2021 sales prospects after ending 2020 with single-digit revenue increases, according to industry sources.

The makers have seen shipments for 5G base station applications in China gradually pick up since fourth-quarter 2020 after plunging sharply in the third quarter, and their first-quarter 2021 shipments for such applications will stay at higher-than-regular levels judging from orders in hand, the sources said.

The China government has set a lower 5G base station construction goal for 2021 than 2020, but Taiwan CCL makers are expected to see overall shipments for the segment little affected. Iteq, for instance, mainly delivers shipments to Chinese PCB vendors in the supply chain of ZTE rather than Huawei facing tough US trade sanctions, the sources said, adding that CCL makers have also secured orders from international telecom equipment makers including Ericsson and Nokia.

CCL makers are rather concerned about whether Intel can release its new Whitley server processors in second-quarter 2021 as expected, as the availability of the new platforms will significantly affect their shipments for server applications in the quarter, the sources said.

Meanwhile, 400G switches are expected to grow robustly in 2021 thanks to booming 5G and AI applications and online economic activities in the wake of 100G models gradually peaking in penetration rate in 2020, in turn promising new business opportunities for CCL makers, the sources noted.

EMC raked in total revenues of NT$27.184 billion (US$970.86 million) for 2020, up 9.32% on year; Iteq's 2020 revenues rose 6.81% on year to NT$25.42 billion; and TUC saw revenues gain 2.97% on year reaching NT$18.04 billion.