Bits + chips
Taiwan CCL makers set to raise quotes amid rising costs
Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based CCL makers are facing rising costs of upstream raw materials, and intend to pass the increased costs onto clients, according to industry sources.

Driven by galloping international copper prices and strong demand for EV-use battery production, copper foil prices have spiraled upward. This, coupled with 20-30% price hikes for other indispensable raw materials such as glass cloth and resin, has heaped increasing pressure on CCL makers to raise prices, the sources said.

Taiwan's three major CCL vendors Elite Material, Iteq and Taiwan Union Technology are all actively negotiating with clients over price increases, the sources said, adding that some Chinese PCB makers have accepted 5-10% rises in CCL quotes, while smaller Taiwanese makers of niche-type PCB offerings are also willing to share part of the increased raw materials costs.

High-end raw materials, such as reverse treated copper foil for high frequency/speed applications and specialty glass cloth for ABF substrates, have seen the largest price hikes, due mainly to extremely strong demand from the terminal markets and limited supply capacity at a few suppliers mainly in Japan, the sources said. The supply shortages of high-end materials are expected to persist through the entire year of 2021, the sources added.

CCL makers noted that they cannot help but pass increased costs onto clients and will set prices for new orders based on real costs while also seeking to raise prices for orders already in hand.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2020
  2. Samsung, LGD ramping up OLED panels for small- to medium-size applications, Digitimes Research says
  3. Global top-5 brands see combined shipments reach second highest level in November
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.