Taiwan CCL makers set to raise quotes amid rising costs

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based CCL makers are facing rising costs of upstream raw materials, and intend to pass the increased costs onto clients, according to industry sources.

Driven by galloping international copper prices and strong demand for EV-use battery production, copper foil prices have spiraled upward. This, coupled with 20-30% price hikes for other indispensable raw materials such as glass cloth and resin, has heaped increasing pressure on CCL makers to raise prices, the sources said.

Taiwan's three major CCL vendors Elite Material, Iteq and Taiwan Union Technology are all actively negotiating with clients over price increases, the sources said, adding that some Chinese PCB makers have accepted 5-10% rises in CCL quotes, while smaller Taiwanese makers of niche-type PCB offerings are also willing to share part of the increased raw materials costs.

High-end raw materials, such as reverse treated copper foil for high frequency/speed applications and specialty glass cloth for ABF substrates, have seen the largest price hikes, due mainly to extremely strong demand from the terminal markets and limited supply capacity at a few suppliers mainly in Japan, the sources said. The supply shortages of high-end materials are expected to persist through the entire year of 2021, the sources added.

CCL makers noted that they cannot help but pass increased costs onto clients and will set prices for new orders based on real costs while also seeking to raise prices for orders already in hand.