CCL equipment maker Asia Metal sees order visibility through 2021

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based CCL equipment supplier Asia Metal Industries (AMI) has seen clear order visibility for its main product lines - vertical CCL treating machines and horizontal laminating machines - throughout at least 2021, according to industry sources.

If clients place orders right now, shipments may not be able to reach them until second-half 2020 at the earliest, the sources said, adding that Taiwan's CCL makers Elite Material, Iteq and Taiwan Union Technology, China's Shengyi Electronics and US-based PTFE vendor Rogers are all among the company's clients.

AMI said it has penetrated its high-speed and high-frequency CCL processing equipment into 70% of clients engaged in the segment, and many of them has placed additional orders or asked the company to deliver shipments ahead of schedule.

To meet the increasing demand, AMI said it has kicked off construction of a new plant at its Yangmei complex in northern Taiwan, aiming to boost its capacity by 30% when the new facility starts commercial operation in 2022.

The company will focus more on the development and production of equipment for manufacturing high speed/frequency FCCL, thermoplastic car fiber, and copper foil needed for 5G and EV applications.

AMI has reported its 2020 revenues expanded 24.44% on year to NT$969 million (US$34.61 million), and expects to maintain a double-digit growth in 2021.