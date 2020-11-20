Taiwan CCL makers may rely more on non-China 5G base station clients in 2021

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

With prospects for 5G infrastructure construction in China remaining uncertain, Taiwan's CCL makers in the supply chain for 5G base stations may have to rely more on shipment momentum from telecom equipment makers in Europe and South Korea to support their revenue performance in first-half 2021, according to industry sources.

China's 5G infrastructure construction has entered a consolidation period since third-quarter 2020, and order visibility from Chinese clients is clear only for one month ahead, the sources said, adding that the uncertain outlook may last into at least first-quarter 2021.

Chinese authorities have plans to set up 700,000-800,000 new 5G base stations in 2021, with Huawei alone having landed 60% of the construction orders. But it remains to be seen whether the Chinese tech giant, under the US trade ban, can smoothly fulfill the orders with the inventory of components it has stockpiled.

European telecom equipment vendors Ericsson and Nokia as well as Korea's Samsung Electronics are expected to step up shipments of 5G base stations to non-Chinese clients in 2021, with their combined shipments well on a par with those demanded in China, the sources said, adding that Taiwan's CCL makers, particularly Iteq and Taiwan Union Technology with bigger presence in 5G infrastructure segment are likely to get higher ratios of shipments to European equipment vendors.