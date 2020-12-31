Bits + chips
Taiwan display driver IC firms remain upbeat about 2021
Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based display driver IC (DDI) suppliers who have raised quotes by 10-15% to reflect tight supply and rising costs remain upbeat about 2021, as market conditions will still be favorable to the fabless chipmakers.

DDI suppliers including Novatek Microelectronics, Himax Technologies, Fitipower Integrated Technology, FocalTech Systems and Radium Semiconductor have seen clear order visibility through second-quarter 2021, but they have difficulty totally fulfilling shipments due to tight capacity supply at 8-inch wafer fabs and backend houses, according to industry sources.

Ever-rising foundry and backend costs have driven both large and medium-sized DDI vendors in Taiwan to raise quotes by an average of 10-15% by the end of 2020, the sources said, adding that whether the quotes will rise further in first-half 2021 will hinge on terminal market demand.

To fully fulfill orders from clients, DDI suppliers have also been seeking capacity support from 8-inch wafer fabs in Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia apart from local foundry houses. Fitipower has secured support from Sharp, while FocalTech has got extra foundry capacity at TSMC on 40nm and 55nm processes, and Sitronix Technology has won support from Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing, the sources said.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Fierce competition for 5G subscribers undermine Korea telecom ARPU, says Digitimes Research
  2. Taiwan server-related product revenues to grow 11% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Chinese makers keep expanding AMOLED panel capacity, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.