Himax teams up with Edge Impulse for AI chips

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Himax Technologies, dedicated to display driver ICs and timing controller (TCON) chips, is set to accelerate the development of AI chips in 2021 through a recent collaboration deal with Edge Impulse, a US-based end-to-end development platform for machining learning on edge devices, according to the Taiwanese IC designer.

Himax said in a statement issued on December 9 that Edge Impulse helps simplify the creation of neural networks across a range of Himax products, including AI processors and always-on sensors, all operating at ultralow power.

Edge Impulse makes it easy to deploy machining learning models efficiently on Himax HX6537-A WE-1 Plus processor with TensorFlow Lite for microcontrollers, the statement said, adding that by using Edge Impulse and Himax solutions, engineers can generate and deliver the models directly to the devices with a single button press in seconds.

Himax is expected to roll out a series of new AI chip offerings in 2021, further powering its revenue and profit increases. After seeing its third-quarter 2020 revenues rise 28.3% sequentially to NT$7.068 billion (US$251.04 million), the company expects a 10% sequential revenue growth for the fourth quarter with profits to grow drastically.

Besides delivering shipments of CMOS image sensor and TCON chips for new devices rolled out by clients, Himax is expected to further expand its market shares in the segments of LCD TDDI chips and AMOLED driver ICs for handsets in 2021, with mounting shipments for automotive applications also likely to serve as a major profit growth driver next year.