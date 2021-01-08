Bits + chips
Himax 4Q20 sales beat guidance
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

IC design house Himax Technologies has reported revenue rose 14.9% sequentially to US$275.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which beat its sales guidance of about 10% growth.

Himax also estimated its fourth-quarter gross margin at 31.2%, also exceeding the guidance given previously of around 29%. Gross margin for the quarter represented a sequential increase of nearly 9pp.

Himax also expects to post around US$0.197 in non-IFRS earnings per diluted ADS for the fourth quarter, compared with its previous estimate of US$0.151-0.161. This compares to US$0.073 in the previous quarter.

"Both revenues and gross margin reached new highs in the quarter, thanks to strong momentum across all major business segments," said Jordan Wu, president and CEO of Himax. "Bucking slow seasonality into the first quarter, the business momentum continues to stay strong at the moment. We will give detailed updates in the upcoming earnings call."

Himax will provide its full financial report with investors and analysts at the next conference call in February.

