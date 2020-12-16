Displays
EIH partners with Microview for expanding e-paper applications
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based E Ink Holdings (EIH) and China-based Microview Electronics have signed a strategic partnership deal under which the pair will be jointly promoting e-paper solutions for electronics shelf labels (ESLs), healthcare, wearables, and various IoT applications.

Under the agreement, EIH will provide e-paper films and technology support to Microview to manufacture and sell e-paper display modules for downstream smart device applications.

Microview has been an OEM and ODM service partner for integrating EIH's e-paper label products, said EIH chairman Johnson Lee. He expects the new partnership to enable the firms to provide better manufacturing services to its e-paper ecosystem partners.

Tsai Wei, chairperson of Microview, said that she is optimistic about the prospects of e-paper solutions for commercial and office applications in coming years. She said her firm is installing new automated equipment to ramp up output.

Microview aims to roll out 5-8 million e-paper display modules in 2021 and 10 million in 2022.

EIH has signed a NT$6.8 billion (US$241.77 million) syndicated loan agreement with an 8-member banking consortium to strengthen its mid-term financial operations.

