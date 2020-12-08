EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem

Evan Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

E-paper solution provider E Ink Holdings (EIH) has managed to solicit more partners to join its e-paper application ecosystem, with an aim to jointly promote further adoption of e-paper solutions in hospitals, factories and retail stores, according to Digitimes Research.

EIH had strong sales during the second and third quarter of 2020, with operating profits growing 331% annually for the first three quarters of year.

Revenues generated from its electronic shelf labels (ESL) alone surged 78% in the January-September period of 2020 from the same period of a year earlier.

With the penetration rate of ESLs in the global retail market still staying below 5% currently, the company is poised for robust growth in the segment in the future, Digitimes Research believes.

Using EIH's e-paper solutions, Japan's Toppan Printing has rolled out RFID ESLs for smart factory applications, and Japanese vendor Bic Camera has already installed more than 3.6 million ESLs in total at its 45 chain stores.