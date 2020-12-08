Displays
EIH, Plastic Logic jointly launch flexible colored e-paper displays
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

E Ink Holdings (EIH) and Plastic Logic have jointly launched an array of Legio-brand flexible color displays based on the former's Advanced Color e-Paper (ACeP) technology, according to a joint statement of the companies.

The production of related ACeP display devices utilizes Plastic Logic's advanced OTFT (organic thin film transistor) displays, which are more rugged than standard glass-based TFTs and are thinner and lighter, making them ideal for applications such as wearables, they said.

The ACeP displays have been used in signage. The addition of Plastic Logic's technology enables expansion into applications that require thinner and lighter weight displays.

The Legio flexible color displays will allow customers to bring new color applications to market faster and more cost-effectively, said EIH chairman Johnson Lee.

Evaluation kits will be available later in 2020 so that designers can try out the displays, the firms said.

Legio-brand flexible colored e-paper display solution

Legio-brand flexible colored e-paper display solution
Photo: EIH
Photo: EIH

