EIH strikes supply deal with China firm

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

E Ink Holdings (EIH) has signed a strategic partnership deal with China's Yes Optoelectronics and will provide e-paper films to the Chinese LCD panel maker to develop and manufacture e-paper modules for diverse applications such as electronics shelf labels (ESL), according to a company announcement.

EIK and Yes Optoelectronics will work together to expand e-paper product applications in the IoT space, including smart labels, smart homes, smart wearables, smart logistics, smart healthcare, smart transportation, industrial instrumentation, and wireless communications, said EIH chairman Johnson Lee.

As related e-paper applications have become more mature and demand for e-paper solutions is increasing rapidly, the partnership with Yes will help expand the supply capacity and ecosystem of the e-paper industry, Lee added.

Yes currently has four production lines that can roll out two million e-paper products a month. The company plans to expand the number of its production lines to eight for a capacity of 3.6 million units by the first half of 2021.