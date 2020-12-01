Displays
EIH strikes supply deal with China firm
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

E Ink Holdings (EIH) has signed a strategic partnership deal with China's Yes Optoelectronics and will provide e-paper films to the Chinese LCD panel maker to develop and manufacture e-paper modules for diverse applications such as electronics shelf labels (ESL), according to a company announcement.

EIK and Yes Optoelectronics will work together to expand e-paper product applications in the IoT space, including smart labels, smart homes, smart wearables, smart logistics, smart healthcare, smart transportation, industrial instrumentation, and wireless communications, said EIH chairman Johnson Lee.

As related e-paper applications have become more mature and demand for e-paper solutions is increasing rapidly, the partnership with Yes will help expand the supply capacity and ecosystem of the e-paper industry, Lee added.

Yes currently has four production lines that can roll out two million e-paper products a month. The company plans to expand the number of its production lines to eight for a capacity of 3.6 million units by the first half of 2021.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  2. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.