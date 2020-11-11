Wistron to carry on production relocation despite possible changes to US-China ties

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

ODM Wistron will stick to its established policy of diversifying production risks and increasing non-China production even though the new US administration could be friendlier to China, according to the firm's vice chairman Robert Huang.

Up to two-thirds of China-sourced shipments of consumer products to the US have been subject to punitive tariff rates imposed by the Trump administration starting March 2018, driving major Taiwan ODMs Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics, Wistron and Inventec to set up production lines in Taiwan and Southeast Asia on their own or at the request of clients, with Wistron logging wider diversity of production bases than most other peers, according to industry sources.

Huang said Wistron has diverse production bases, operating manufacturing facilities in India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and China in Asia alone.

Huang said Wistron will move forward in the direction of boosting its non-China production ratio to 50% within two years as recently revealed by its chairman Simon Lin.

Huang said even if the new US government adjusts its China policy, supply chain players will not immediately make major changes in their production deployment although they may rethink about it.

For manufacturers, diversifying production capacities to more places beyond China will remain a sure direction ahead as they should avoid all possible risks, Huang said, adding manufacturers should also take changes in industrial and market trends into consideration in order to have greater flexibility in their decision making.

Wistron vice chairman Robert Huang

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2020