IT + CE
Luxshare, Goertek beat Taiwan rivals to Apple AirPods Max orders
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Apple's freshly unveiled over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, are manufactured by China-based Luxshare Precision Industry and Goertek, according to industy sources.

The Chinese makers beat Taiwanese rivals to the AirPods Max orders, even though Inventec Appliances had reportedly participated in the early development of the device, said the sources.

Inventec Appliances, a primary manufacturer of the AirPods Pro devices, declined to comment on specific clients. But it said it would actively develop diverse product lines catering to the needs of different clients and meeting its diversification strategy.

The sources noted that both Luxshare and Goertek are producing the AirPods Max devices at their plants in Vietnam, signifying that Apple is accelerating the relocation of its related supply chains out of China.

The number of iPhone devices produced by Taiwan-based Foxconn Electronics and Wistron in India is increasing, the sources indicated.

