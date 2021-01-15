Taiwan electric bus makers look to overseas markets

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based electric bus makers RAC Electric Vehicles, Kaison Green Energy Technology, Master Transportation Bus Manufacturing and Yangeng Advanced Vehicles have been competing for orders domestically and actively tapping overseas markets, especially in India and Southeast Asian countries, according to industry sources.

RAC develops key components of chassis, bodies and control systems, and adopts battery modules developed by its parent company Mobiletron Electronics, the sources said. Besides, RAC has cooperated with Mobiletron to set up power charging stations for electric buses in northern Taiwan.

Kaison has so far sold 150 low-floor electric buses in Taiwan for a market share of 33% and is constructing a factory in southern Taiwan to expand annual production capacity to 650 electric buses, the sources noted. Kaison has adopted second-generation in-wheel drive-motors to hike power from 241HP to 400HP and speed from 70km/hour to 90km/hour, the sources indicated.

Master Transportation develops electric buses using in-wheel drive motors from Germany, LTO battery packs from Japan and locally developed smart telematics systems, the sources said. The company has participated in projects for promoting electric buses in India, Cambodia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

For overseas markets, Taiwan-based electric bus maker have to consider compliance with local regulations regarding technical standards and operation of electric buses, with such regulations usually varying from country to country and even from city to city in the same country, RAC chairman Kim Tsai has noted.

They have to consider how to set up local supply chains and local networks to provide after-sale services, Tsai added. Establishment of local supply chains is unavoidable, for many countries, like Taiwan, demand minimum ratios of locally-made components in a bid to boost development of local manufacturing industry, Tsai explained.

Taiwan-based Tatung, Fukuta Electric & Machinery, and Teco Electric & Machinery have produced permanent magnet motors for electric buses, the sources noted.

Government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has developed key components of power systems, electronic/electric systems as well as motors, drives, batteries, brakes and chassis frames used in electric buses for technological licensing.

The Taiwan government has plans to set aside budgests totaling NT$30 billion (US$1.05 billion) for replacing more than 16,000 fuel buses used in public transportation with electric ones by the end of 2030.

Electric buses

Photo: Taichung City Government

A power charging station for electric buses

Photo: Digitimes file