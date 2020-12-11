Bits + chips
Rigid PCB suppliers expect robust orders for notebooks in 2021
Jay Liu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Rigid PCB suppliers believe demand from the notebook sector will continue to be robust in 2021 with the lingering coronavirus pandemic likely to maintain the momentum for the stay-at-home economy, according to industry sources.

Demand for notebook-use rigid PCBs has decelerated in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third, as the industry has entered the slow season, but orders from clients are still stronger than those seen in the same period of the past few years, the sources noted.

The sources pointed out that the PCB industry is now monitoring whether the high density interconnect (HDI) technology's penetration in high-end notebook products will accelerate as more notebook brands other than Apple have also begun adopting it for their products.

As many first-tier brands have expressed interest in adopting the HDI, first-tier PCB suppliers Compeq and Tripod have already planned capacity expansions to satisfy their demand, while Hannstar Board, Taiwan PCB Techvest and Gold Circit Electronics are all considering expanding HDI capacity in 2021, the sources said.

