Taiwan PCB makers gearing up for EV market growth

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based PCB makers have stepped up their deployments in the thick-copper board segment seeking to explore huge business opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) market, according to industry sources.

Traditional automakers in Europe and EV startups in the US have all raised their EV production projections for the next five years, and EV infrastructure environment has become increasingly mature in the regions, suggesting bright prospects for the EV market, the sources said.

Taiwan automotive PCB makers including Chin-Poon Industrial, Tripod Technology, Dynamic Electronics and Unitech Printed Circuit Board are keenly developing thick-copper boards that will be badly needed to support much higher heat-dissipation and high-speed electricity conductivity requirement for EVs than traditional cars.

They are aiming to first build a preemptive presence in the EV segment and then win long-term partnerships with EV manufacturers, the sources continued.

Thick-copper board production does not involve highly complicated technology, the sources said, but what matters most for PCB makers is how to achieve high yield rates that are crucial for them to win trust from clients and sustain stable shipments.

At the moment, EVs account for only 2% of global car sales, but the percentage will go up steadily in the next few years, providing new growth momentum for PCB makers and necessitating their deep deployments in the segment, the sources noted.