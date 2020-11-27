Automotive PCB maker Chin-Poon expects sales recovery in 2021

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Automotive PCB specialist Chin-Poon Industrial has seen demand start picking up, and expects a recovery in global auto market to push up its shipments in 2021.

Chin-Poon, with 80% of revenues coming from automotive PCB shipments, suffered a tough first-half 2020 with capacity utilization falling to 50% in the second quarter amid pandemic impacts on car sales before gradually picking up in the third quarter, the company said at its recent investors conference. It added that its November and December revenues will improve significantly from the past months.

The company said its total capital expenditure for 2020 should be lower than an annual average of NT$1 billion (US$35.07 million) registered in past years, with the expenses to be mostly used for production automation instead of capacity expansion.

The company continued it will mull capacity expansions if market demand turns strong in 2021, with the expansions to be carried out mostly at its production lines in China rather than in Taiwan or Thailand.

As EV sales are expected to grow with greater momentum in 2021 and beyond, Chin-Poon will strengthen its deployments in the segment and enhance partnerships with automakers in Europe and EV vendors in the US.

For non-automotive applications, the company has obtained AS 9100 certification for entry into the aerospace market in 2020 and is having its products validated for low-orbit satellite applications. It is scheduled to start small-volume production of such high-end offerings in 2021 at the latest.

Chin-Poon revealed it has also resumed negotiations with telecom equipment makers in the US and Europe seeking to return to the segment it used to engage in 10 years ago.