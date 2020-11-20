Bits + chips
Shunsin to start commercial runs at new Vietnam plants in 2021
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Backend house ShunSin Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology, is set to start commercial production at its new plants in Vietnam 2021, mainly to fulfill orders from US clients, according to company chairman WY Hsu.

Hsu, speaking at the firm's recent investors conference, said that its new plant in Hanoi has started trial production and will be ready for volume production next year, focusing on optical transceiver packaging. Another new plant in Vietnam's Tinh Bac Giang will become operational later next year, he added.

In the future, Hsu stressed, Shunsin will deliver shipments to its Chinese clients directly from its plant in China, and will have the Vietnam facilities deliver to US clients. The company sees 60% of its revenues from US customers and over 30% from China.

Hsu said as 5G applications will proliferate further in 2021, particularly in mobile communication devices, wearables and base stations, Shunsin will strengthen deployments in high-end SiP (system in package) modules, optical transceivers, mmWave AiP modules, MEMS and PA components, and expects explosive growth from the segments next year.

Hsu also noted that the company's capital expenses for 2021 are estimated to grow sharply from NT$300 million (US$10.52 million) in 2020 to NT$1-1.5 billion to support procurement of high-end equipment for its plants in Vietnam.

A backend partner for China's Huawei, Shunsin has also entered the Apple supply chain, offering face ID modules for iPhones, according to industry sources.

Shunsin Technology chairman WY Hsu Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2020

