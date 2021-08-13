Xintec optimistic about 3Q21

Taiwan-based CIS and 3D sensor packaging specialist Xintec has expressed optimism about its sales performance in the third quarter of 2021, thanks to a seasonal pick-up in demand for 3D sensing components, but is aware of customers' caution about placing orders for the fourth quarter.

Xintec is reportedly engaged in packaging DOE (diffraction optical element) components for 3D sensors for Apple's upcoming iPhones.

While declining to comment on specific customers and orders, Xintec said that demand for 3D sensing components has started picking up in the third quarter. Xintec expects to see its monthly revenue hit the highest level for 2021 in the middle or the latter part of the third quarter.

However, Xintec is uncertain whether orders for 3D DOE components will continue ramping and and further buoy its sales performance in the fourth quarter, said company chairman and president CH Chen. It may require one to two months before the situation becomes clearer, Chen added.

In addition, Xintec expects orders for CIS demanding its 8-inch wafer probing in the second half of 2021 to be lower than the first half. The overall orders for CIS this year will still be 10% higher than 2020 levels, nevertheless.

Handsets remain Xintec's largest target application accounting for 50% of its revenue. The company also provides backend services for chips for use in tablets, automotive, healthcare and industrial applications.

Xintec reported net profits fell 57.5% sequentially but climbed 81.2% on year to NT$249 million (US$8.94 million) in the second quarter of 2021, when revenue decreased 28.1% on quarter but increased 15.4% from a year earlier to NT$1.52 billion. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.92.

Xintec generated net profits of NT$839 million in the first half of 2021, up a robust 182% on year, with EPS reaching NT$3.09.

Xintec set its capex target for 2021 at between NT$670 million and NT$820 million, compared to the NT$968 million allocated last year.