    Tech Chips + Components
    HannStar Board remains upbeat about notebook shipments in 2H21
    Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Notebook PCB specialist HannStar Board, after posting impressive revenue and profit gains for first-half 2021, remains upbeat about its business prospects for the second half of the year. However, its final sales performance is subject to actual shipments of notebooks during the period.

    The company has reported first-half 2021 revenues rose 26.33% on year reaching NT$25.721 billion (US$918.61 million), and net earnings surged 43.3% on year to NT$1.513 billion, a record high in the same period. The revenue and profit gains mainly resulted from significant spec upgrades in its PCB shipments for gaming and commercial notebooks as well as 400G network switches.

    HannStar Board said its downstream clients are mostly optimistic that notebook demand will remain robust after gradual lockdown removals in the US and Europe, and are not expected to soften their order placement momentum throughout 2021.

    As remote work and education become a new norm, every household will require one or two more notebooks than before, providing a strong growth driver for basic demand for notebooks even after lockdowns are lifted, the company noted.

    Most notebook assemblers and brand vendors have expressed optimism that shortages of components will improve significantly in the second half of the year as suppliers are all gearing up for volume production.

    But HannStar Board is cautiously prepared for production adjustments to counter any possible crunch of certain notebook components. The company has been running a full capacity with its inventory levels mounting fast, as clients have asked it to ready sufficient inventory of PCB products regardless of whether other components are in short supply or not.

    Companies
    Hannstar Board
