Gudeng to invest NT$380 million in Symtek

Gudeng Precision Industrial, a semiconductor front-end equipment manufacturer specializing in mask solutions and wafer handling tools, has announced plans to form a strategic alliance with automation equipment maker Symtek Automation Asia by participating in Symtek's upcoming private placement.

Gudeng agreed to subscribe to the new shares that will be issued by Symtek at NT$95 (US$3.41) per unit, or a total of NT$380 million.

Gudeng expects to partner with Symtek in the development of automated handling solutions for EUV and other advanced-node wafer manufacturing. The first product jointly developed by the companies will be shipped for customer validation in August.

Gudeng reported EPS of NT$0.89 on revenue of NT$1.25 billion for the first half of 2021. The company generated July revenue of NT$232 million, up 15.1% on month, with revenue for the first seven months of 2021 increasing 2.5% on year to NT$1.48 billion.

Gudeng is reportedly among TSMC's major fab toolmakers.