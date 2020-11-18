Bits + chips
TXC sees pre-tax profits more than double
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based quartz component supplier TXC has disclosed pre-tax profits hiked over 100% from a year earlier in the first 10 months of 2020.

TXC posted pre-tax profits of NT$1.35 billion (US$47.3 million) in the first 10 months of this year, up 124.6% from the same period in 2019, with pre-tax EPS reaching NT$4.35.

TXC reported pre-tax profits of NT$161 million for October 2020, up 79% on year, with pre-tax EPS coming to NT$0.52.

Market watchers expect TXC to see its net profits this year surge over 100% from 2019 levels to a record high, when revenue climbed about 30% on year.

TXC is reportedly among the suppliers for Apple's new iPhones. The quartz component provider is also set to enjoy stable growth in demand arising from stay-at-home economy, according to the watchers.

TXC said previously it is utilizing as high as 95% of production capacity, which will likely persist through the first quarter of 2021. The company expressed optimism about demand for not only 5G phones and Wi-Fi 6 devices but also notebooks, game consoles and TWS headsets.

