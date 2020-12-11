Quartz component maker TXC sees clear order visibility through 2Q21

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's quartz component maker TXC has enjoyed a ramp-up in orders for notebooks, game consoles, handsets and 5G infrastructure, with clear order visibility through the second quarter of 2021, according to company chairman Peter Lin.

Lin said the combination of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 is fueling demand for high-frequency and miniaturized quartz crystal components, and relevant production process and equipment must be redesigned to meet the demand. TXC will spend most of its 2021 capex on building wafer-level assembly lines to further extend its lead over peers.

TXC has disclosed plans to expand its monthly capacity of 2520 and smaller quartz components by 15% in the first quarter of 2021 by both building new production lines and clearing manufacturing bottlenecks at existing facilities, as such small-size components have been in tight supply, according to Lin.

The company has reported its revenues for the first 11 months of 2020 surged 30.83% on year to NT$9.973 billion (US$354.26 million), and expects to maintain a double-digit growth for 2021 revenues.

Lin said TXC is optimistic about a new wave of robust growth in the next three years as 5G applications will proliferate in full swing.

Also a validated supplier of quartz components for EV makers in the US and China, the company is expected to see its revenue ratio for automotive applications double to 10% in three years.

TXC chairman Peter Lin

Photo: Jane Wang, Digitimes, December 2020