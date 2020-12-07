Quartz components prices may rise further amid increasingly tight supply

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Quotes for high-precision quartz crystal components for handset applications have risen 15% since April 2020 thanks mainly to strong 5G applications, and further price hikes are likely amid the increasingly tight supply, according to industry sources.

Many Japan makers moved to exit quartz components production or scale down capacity utilization for consumer applications in the past 2-3 years due to oversupply in the segment and increasing cost pressure, the sources said, and therefore the supply of 2520 quartz crystals for notebooks, PCs and gaming machines supporting stay-at-home economy has been short of demand since second-quarter 2020.

With demand for 5G handset and Wi-Fi 6 applications rising since second-half 2020, quotes for quartz crystal components have been inceasing over the past months, and capacity expansions have been lagging behind demand growth, the sources said.

Nevertheless, Taiwan-based TXC, now the world's No. 3 vendor of quartz crystal components behind Japan's Seiko Epson and NDK, is more conservative about raising quotes as its priority strategy is to sustain long-term partnerships with international clients covering handset vendors in the US, China and Korea.

TXC said there are now fewer than five makers in the world able to offer stable volume shipments of small-size, high-frequency quartz components, and ever-expanding demand for handset, wearable devices, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 applications has heaped pressure on the suppliers.

TXC has seen clear order visibility through second-quarter 2021, with capacity utilization staying at 95%. The company has completed capacity expansions at its plants in northern Taiwan and China's Ningpo in 2020 and will also have new capacity available in 2021, with capacity utilization likely to reach 100% in second-half 2021 on robust 5G and Wi-Fi 6 applications.