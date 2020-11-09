Quartz component maker TXC to see revenues hit new high in 4Q20

Jane Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based quartz component supplier TXC is expected to see its revenues hit a new high in the fourth quarter of 2020 after its sales reached an all-time high of NT$3.14 billion (US$110.06 million) in the previous quarter, due to the availability of new production capacity, according to industry sources.

Demand for quartz components is poised for steady growth thanks to increasing popularity of 5G phones and expanding Wi-Fi 6 applications, driving sales and ASP growths at TXC, said the sources.

TXC is supplying quartz components for Apple's AirPods, Apple Watch, iMac and iPad devices, the sources indicated. TXC declined to comment.

TXC is currently operating at 95% of its production capacity which will likely stretch through the first quarter of 2021, the sources noted.

The company posted revenues of NT$1.087 billion for October, down 7.7% on month but up 35.03% on year. Its January-October, revenues came to NT$8.902 billion, increasing 30.88% from a year earlier.