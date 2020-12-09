Bits + chips
VIS set to post record 4Q20 revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Eight-inch foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) is on track to post record-high revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020, according to market watchers.

VIS has enjoyed a ramp-up in demand for display driver ICs and power management chips, which will continue to boost its 8-inch fab capacity utilization rates in the first half of 2021, the watchers indicated.

VIS has reported revenues of NT$2.87 billion (US$101.8 million) for November 2020, up 26.4% on year. Revenues totaled NT$30.13 billion for the first 11 months of this year, rising 17.4% from the same period in 2019.

VIS estimated fourth-quarter revenues at between NT$8.4 billion and NT$8.8 billion, a 0.7-5.5% sequential increase.

