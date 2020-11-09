Novatek expects 4Q20 revenue to hit another record

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Display driver IC specialist Novatek Microelectronics expects to post revenues of between NT$21.8 billion (US$763.4 million) and NT$22.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, which will likely hit a record high for the fourth consecutive quarter. Gross margin is estimated at 33-36% compared with 34.45% in the prior quarter.

Novatek's revenue rose 18.22% sequentially to NT$22 billion in the third quarter, with gross margin rising 0.97pp on quarter.

Novatek's shipments of SoC products climbed 25% sequentially in the third quarter, driven by the stay-at-home economy. Meanwhile, shipments of its handset-use display driver ICs also picked up, thanks to a strong pull-in of orders from China prior to the "Double 11" online shopping festival, the company said.

Novatek credited its gross margin growth in the third quarter to a favorable product mix and a rise in several product ASPs.

Novatek generated net profits of NT$3.405 billion in the third quarter of 2020, hitting a quarterly high, with EPS reaching NT$5.60.

Novatek expects demand for its SoC chips to remain robust in the fourth quarter, while tight foundry supply may defer part of its shipments to the first quarter of 2021. The fabless firm said it is looking for new foundry partners to support its demand. Novatek is also considering having some product lines transition to 12-inch manufacturing, it added.

