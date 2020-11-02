Japan panel makers see capacity utilization rates keep improving

Chiang Jen-chieh, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Japan-based LCD panel makers including JDI and Sharp, a unit of Foxconn Electronics, have seen capacity utilization rates at their fabs improve significantly thanks to a robust panel demand for IT and TV applications, but it remains to be seen if these makers could sustain their growth, according to sources at Taiwan's flat panel supply chain.

JDI's fab at Mobara, Chiba prefecture, is currently operating at full capacity thanks to increasing windfall orders from China's handset vendors including Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo who are ramping up output in order to grab a greater market share left over by Huawei in the wake of the US trade bans, said the sources.

JDI has been able to maintain high capacity utilization rates in most part of 2020 on rolling out 6.1-inch panels for Apple's iPhone 11 line, add the sources, but noting that the firm may see the utilization rate at its Mobara fab start falling once Apple begins to reduce its panel orders of the older generation iPhone 11 devices.

JDI also produces 1.78-inch OLED panels for Apple Watch devices with monthly output reaching about 1.5 million units, according to data from Omdia.

Sakai Display Products (SDP), a LCD arm of Sharp, has been keeping its 10G line in Japan operating at full capacity since September 2020, with such prospects to stretch through year-end 2020, indicated the sources.

SDP is also ramping up the capacity utilization rate at its 10.5G fab in Guangzhou, said the sources.

Sharp has also announced plans to spin off its LCD business to form a new subsidiary in order to bring in strategic investments from potential partners.

Meanwhile, Japan-based inkjet printed OLED panel maker JOLED is enhancing its patent licensing business; it has teamed up with China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) to jointly develop related OLED technologies and OLED display products.