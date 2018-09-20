PCB firm Zhen Ding subsidiary starts trading on SZSE

Jay Liu, Shenzhen; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Avary Holding (Shenzhen), a unit of Taiwan-based PCB firm Zhen Ding Technology, has started trading its shares on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE).

Avary started trading on the SZSE at an initial price of CNY$16.07 (US$2.34) per share on September 18. The price rallied 44% to close at CNY23.14 on the first day of its trading.

In contrast, Zhen Ding's share price fell by its daily 7% limit to close at NT$69.60 (US$2.26) on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on September 18.

Avary is an 80.91% held subsidiary of Zhen Ding, which is a Foxconn-affiliated company. Avary is engaged in the design, manufacturing and sale of PCBs with production sites located in Shenzhen, Qinhuangdao, Huaian and Yingkou.

Zhen Ding disclosed previously the capital raised by Avary will be used for mainly capacity expansions at its Huaian and Qinhuangdao plants in China.

Zhen Ding is also looking to arm itself with sufficient capital for expansion, according to Zhen Ding chairman Charles Shen.