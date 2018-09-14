Taiwan flexible PCB firms expand market presence

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based flexible PCB manufacturers have enhanced gradually their technology and manufacturing capability posing a threat to fellow Japan-based FPCB vendors such as Nippon Mektron, according to industry observers.

Zhen Ding Technology is looking to expand further its global market share with plans to raise new capital, the observers indicated. Through the upcoming debut of its China-based subsidiary Avary Holding on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), Zhen Ding is expected to raise CNY3.6 billion (US$527.2 million).

Flexium Interconnect has been engaged in the development of new technologies and products associated with 5G communication applications, and has obtained new orders for such high-margin products including communication management modules and high-frequency wireless transmission modules from both the notebook and handset sectors, the observers said. Flexium also has plans to invest a total of NT$10.5 billion (US$340.8 million) in the establishment of a new operations center for the development of 5G communication products.

Career Technology has reportedly been contracted by Apple to supply liquid crystal polymer (LCP) antenna FPCBs for iPhones, which would help the Taiwan-based firm strengthen its global competitiveness, the observers noted. Career Tech in March 2018 also raised a total of NT$2.92 billion in capital for mainly the establishment of new LCP antenna FPCB production lines.

Uniflex Technology, another Taiwan-based FPCB firm, has reportedly entered the supply chain of Korea-based smartphone brands by supplying NFC (near field communication) FPCBs and has expanded its presence in the market for smartphone wireless charging FPCBs, the observers said. Uniflex is also scheduled to complete its planned cash capital increase in the fourth quarter of 2018, the observers indicated. The company has plans to raise a total of NT$450 million in capital.

In contrast to Taiwan-based FPCB firms, which are aggressive in moving forward with enhanced offerings and more capital, Japan-based FPCB firms have seen their combined output and output value fall since 2018, according to the observers. Recent statistics compiled by Japan Electronics Packaging Circuits Association (JPCA) show that Japan's FPCB industry output fell for the 13th consecutive month in June 2018, with the industry output value also sliding for the sixth consecutive month.

While Taiwan-based FPCB suppliers are already capable of capturing a larger pie of the mass-market segments, several major Japan-based FPCB firms have shifted their focus to niche-market applications such as automotive, robotics and medical, the observers said. It remains to be seen whether FPCB demand for niche-market applications would be sustainable to support Japan-based players' future growth.