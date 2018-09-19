Taiwan server, network product firms moving production back to Taiwan to avoid US tariff

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

With the US government imposing a 10% tariff on China-imported goods including network communication equipment, several Taiwan-based server and network communication product makers have begun expanding their production lines in Taiwan to minimize the impact.

Paul Wang, chairman of Taiwan-based network equipment firm Sercomm, noted that the tariff will undermine all the Taiwan-based network product companies' operations in China. Currently, running production outside of China would incur an 10% extra costs compared to that in China, which is about the same as the amount of the US tariff. But if the import tax rate goes any higher, firms may have no choice but move their production facilities out of China.

Wang also noted that the Taiwan's labor shortages will be a major concern for companies moving production lines back. But Sercomm plans to double the capacity at its plants in Taiwan, Wang said.

Server makers Quanta Computer and Wistron are also expected to feel the tariff impact and they have recently started adjusting their capacity allocation outside of China, with Taiwan being an option among the sites for the relocation, industry sources noted.

Network product and component makers Accton Technology and Wha Yu Industrial have already begun looking for sites to build new production bases in Taiwan, the sources said. Since Taiwan has many vacant factories available, the two firms believe there should be no problem increasing their capacity, the sources added.

Taiwan-based Senao Network is currently manufacturing all its network products at its plants in Taiwan and is expected to remain unaffected by teh US-China trade dispute.