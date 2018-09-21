ITRI establishes office for power management

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

The Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has announced to establish an office for developing technologies and solutions for power grid management and modernization.

ITRI noted that Taiwan's industries are most concerned about sudden power outage, as every hour of power outrage is generating losses of around NT$8.8 billion (US$283.89 million) in production value, making stable supply of power an important task for the government.

The office has planned a series of activities to educate related personnel about power management and will also provide training classes to incubate professional staff for the power management industry.

For the industrial power, the office also encourages industrial players to establish power generators or storage systems to help reduce the workload of Taiwan's power plants.