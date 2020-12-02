Antenna maker Wha Yu to ramp up subsystem module shipments in 2021

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Wireless antenna specialist Wha Yu will ramp up shipments of wireless subsystem module products in 2021, making them a new growth driver in addition to the existing antenna devices for networking, base stations and automotive applications, according to company president Shih-chung Chen.

The development of subsystem module products is an extension of the company's core radio frequency technology that enriches its portfolios to include module products beyond the current focus on parts and components, Chen said.

Volume shipments of related modules will kick off in the second half of 2021 focusing on smart grid, Bluetooth, keyless and eSIM modules initially, Chen said, expecting these products to generate NT$200-400 million (US$7.02-14.04 million) in revenue in the year.

The company has reported revenues of NT$114.63 million for October, up 0.64% on year. January-October revenues were up 9.73% to NT$1.141 billion, with those for networking applications accounting for 50% and those for base station and automotive applications sharing the remaining 50%.

Wha Yu president Shih-chung Chen

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, December 2020