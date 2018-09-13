IC designers gearing up to embrace biometric ID market boom

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IC design houses in Taiwan and China including Egis Technology (Egistec), Goodix Technology, FocalTech Systems and Silead Microelectronics are gearing up to upgrade and expand their offerings to better cash in on rapid increases in global demand for biometric identification chips, with their shipments of such products expected to surge in 2019, according to industry sources.

The sources said that biometric chip solutions have been increasingly adopted for household, automotive, industry and FinTech applications beyond the initial mobile devices, with lucrative business opportunities fueled by robust demand for optical recognition, iris recognition and face recognition chip solutions. This has prompted IC designers to expand their offerings to include algorithm software, module hardware and chips seeking to win more orders from customers.

Among them, Egistec has rolled out fingerprint recognition SoCs for automotive, home and financial card uses, ready to expand its market share with complete offerings of algorithms, chipsets and modules in 2019. It is also actively developing new-generation 3D sensor chips and related algorithms to better tap immense market demand.

Goodix is moving to advance its optical fingerprint identification chip solutions. The company is likely to become a top supplier of fingerprint recognition chips across the Taiwan Strait as it has landed orders from smartphone vendors Vivo and Samsung, the sources said. As optical fingerprint identification chips can help downstream customers reduce operation cost and comply with all-screen designs of mobile devices, the company is expected to see explosive revenue increases in 2019.

FocalTech is devoted to offering comprehensive optical fingerprint recognition chip application solutions including module designs and backend engineering services, which are well received among terminal clients, allowing the company to expect a significant revenue upturn in 2019, the sources said.

Elan Microelectronics is aggressively developing fingerprint recognition chips for financial cards and other application segments beyond mobile devices.

Via Technologies, optimistic about the prospects for face recognition application market, has successfully ventured related solutions into the China market.

Silicon Optronics has tapped into the DNA sequence inspection field, according to industry sources.