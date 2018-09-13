New iPhone shipments to exceed 85 million units in 2H18, says Digitimes Research

Luke Lin and Ashley Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Shipments of the three new iPhone devices, the iPhone Xs, Xs Max and XR, are expected to surpass 85 million units in the second half of 2018, according to Digitimes Research.

The estimates are based on supply chain information, Apple's annual sales and iPhones' ASPs of the previous years.

Shipments of the LCD-based 6.1-inch iPhone XR are expected to account for over 50% of combined shipments of the new three models being released, although the availability of the iPhone XR will come on October 26 compared to September 21 for iPhone Xs and Xs Max.

As compared to China-based rival vendors, which have been aggressively ramping up shipments, Apple has never engaged itself in pricing competition to shore up its unit shipments, and instead has been focusing on achieving sustained growth in both revenues and profits, Digitimes Research says.

Including older-generation iPhones, total shipments of iPhone devices are expected to top 127 million units in the second half of 2018, representing modest growth from a year earlier. However, total iPhone revenues are likely to reach nearly US$100 billion in the second half of the year, increasing 10% from a year ago, Digitimes Research estimates.