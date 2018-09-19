Shipments of iPhone XR to start gaining momentum in October

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Shipments of the LCD-based 6.1-inch iPhone XR from Apple's smartphone supply chain are expected to ramp up to 20 million units in October, according to industry sources.

The shipment momentum for the iPhone XR is expected to continue into early 2019 as the ratio of iPhone XR orders to Apple's total orders of new iPhone devices for December has been revised upward to over 50% recently, said the sources from the Apple supply chain.

Although the iPhone XR is to be available starting at US$749, higher than the original expectation of US$700 and also higher than the average price US$699 for the top-end models from China's vendors, the iPhone XR will remain competitive in China due to its dual-SIM support, said the sources.

Meanwhile, shipments of the OLED iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max has begun gaining momentum in September, with shipments of the iPhone XS Max likely to maintain at a rate of 4-5 million units a month or accounting for 20% of total shipments of new iPhones for a while, indicated the sources.

Shipments of the iPhone XS will be more vulnerable to market conditions and are expected to gradually lose its momentum beginning in November, the sources added.