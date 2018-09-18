Mobile + telecom
New iPhone shipments to reach 75-80 million units in 2H18, says report
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Shipments of the just released new iPhone devices, the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR, will reach 75-80 million units in the second half of 2018, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report, citing Ming-chi Kuo, an ananlyst at China-based TianFeng Securities.

Shipment outlook for the iPhone XR is positive, particularly in China, as the model supports dual-SIM, and the price of the XR is also relatively competitive, Kuo was quoted as saying.

Kuo raised the ratio of the XR to total new iPhone shipments to 55-60% from his previous forecast of 50-55%.

Shipments of the premium iPhone XS Max will be in line with market expectations, to account for 25-30% of new iPhone shipments in the second half.

The ratio of iPhone XS was lowered to 10-15% from the 15-20% set previously due to low market expectations, Kuo said.

Sales of the Apple Watch 4 will be also higher than expected thanks to improved functionality such as the support of electrocardiogram monitoring, Kuo said, adding that the Apple Watch 4 will account for 50-55% of total Apple Watch shipments of 18 million units in 2018.

