Apple supply chain makers facing uncertainty over new iPhone sales

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's makers in the iPhone supply chain are likely to face increasing uncertainty over their sales outlook for the fourth quarter of 2018 due to the high pricing of the just-released next-generation iPhone devices, according to industry sources.

Most of the makers are concerned that prices of new iPhones, starting at US$749, US$999 and US$1,099, respectively, for the three new models, are too high, and therefore could affect sales momentum of new Apple devices.

Particularly, prices for the two OLED-based models, the iPhone XS and XS Max, are set at levels higher than market expectations and could hardly jack up sales momentum, according to Taipei-based TrendForce.

Supply chain makers are usually more concerned about whether their production capacities could meet the demand from Apple. But the supply of key components is unlikely to become tight this time because some parts used in the previous older generations of iPhones can still be used by the new models as there are not major differences in hardware specifications, said the sources.

As a result, Apple's promotion efforts and sales of the new iPhone devices, the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, have become the focal point of concerns, said the sources. And since the iPhone XR will not be available until late October, sales of the iPhone XS and XS Max in the next few months will serve as major indicators for the future performance of supply chain makers, commented the sources.

Although consumers in the Asia Pacific region have preference over large-size smartphones, it remains to be seen if they will pick up the high-priced 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max, said the sources.

For production transition, Apple has also lowered the prices of iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. Given the price differences and a lack of spec upgrades for the new-generation iPhone devices, most market analysts also believe that sales of the iPhone 7 and 8 could stay at relatively high levels, and therefore affecting the sales momentum for the newly unveiled devices.

As a result, the sources pointed out that Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron, the two major OEM producers of the new iPhones, would see their performance for the fourth quarter of 2018 seriously affected if sales of the iPhone XS and XS Max are lower than expected as both companies rely on the number of devices sold for their revenues.