TSMC August revenues up, UMC down

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) saw its August revenues climb 22.4% sequentially, while fellow foundry company United Microelectronics' (UMC) revenues slipped 8.1% on month. Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS), which runs only 8-inch wafer fabs, has posted a nearly 5% sequential increase in August revenues.

Despite the impact of a computer virus that forced TSMC to bring several fabs including its major 12-inch ones offline earlier in August, the foundry managed to report August consolidated revenues hit the second highest level so far in 2018 of NT$91.06 billion (US$2.95 billion). TSMC's revenues for August 2018 represented a slight 0.9% decrease compared to a year ago, however.

TSMC disclosed previously the virus impact on its third-quarter revenues would to be less than 2%. The shipments delayed in the third quarter will be recovered in the fourth quarter, the company said.

UMC announced consolidated revenues of NT$13.18 billion for August 2018, up about 1% on year, while VIS' consolidated sales increased 18.1% from a year earlier to NT$2.62 billion.

UMC estimated previously wafer shipments would register flat sequential growth in the third quarter with a marginal increase in ASPs. Judging from the estimate, market observers expect UMC to post another on-month revenue decrease in September.

VIS forecast revenues will reach another record high of between NT$7.6 billion and NT$8 billion in the third quarter.