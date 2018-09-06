Innovation to drive future semiconductor market growth, says Morris Chang

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Speaking at a forum during the ongoing Semicon Taiwan 2018, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) founder Morris Chang said the semiconductor industry will outgrow global gross domestic product (GDP) over the next 10-20 years with innovation driving the sector growth.

The semiconductor sector will grow 2-3pp more than the global GDP expansion in the next couple of decades, when innovation will play a critical role in the industry evolution, Chang said.

Chang listed what he considers the 10 key innovation milestones taken place in the semiconductor industry since 1948, when the first transistor was invented. The invention of chip transistors was followed by that of silicon transistors in 1954 and the first integrated circuit (IC) invented by Jack Kilby in 1958. The Moore's Law was introduced in 1965.

Business model innovations, such as the development of dedicated foundry and OSAT (outsourced assembly and test), also took part in the chip industry innovation milestones since 1948, Chang noted. The foundry business model was first developed by TSMC in 1985, said Chang, who founded the company.

The foundry business model benefits not only TSMC but also its fabless clients, particularly startups which are innovative by their very nature, Chang indicated. Through TSMC's foundry model, innovation has been brought into production over the past several decades.

Chang is aware the chip industry has become more passionate about innovation. Although the most consequential semiconductor advances may be yet to come, innovation on AI and machine learning and new materials such as graphene and carbon nanotubes is already underway, Chang said.

Morris Chang delivers a keynote speech at a forun during the ongoing Semicon Taiwan 2018

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2018